Houston Dynamo acquire DP midfielder Ondřej Lingr

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have acquired midfielder Ondřej Lingr from Czech First League powerhouse Slavia Prague, the club announced Friday.
The 26-year-old Czechia international joins Houston on a Designated Player deal through June 2028 with an option through 2029. He arrives for a reported $2.6 million transfer fee.
“Ondřej is a goal scoring midfielder with experience playing at the highest levels of European club and international football,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad.
“He will make us a more dangerous attacking team with his verticality and penalty box presence, and he matches the defensive intensity that we look for in all Dynamo players. We are happy to welcome Ondřej, his wife Lucie and their son to Houston, and we look forward to his contributions on and off the field.”
Lingr joins Houston with 57g/16a in 270 professional appearances, including experience in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League across Feyenoord and Slavia Prague. He's won five titles at club level.
Internationally, Lingr has one goal in 24 appearances for Czechia. He featured in all three of their UEFA Euro 2024 group-stage games.
Lingr is the latest impact addition to the Dynamo's rebuilt midfield alongside US international Jack McGlynn, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Union. MLS veterans Nicolás Lodiero and Júnior Urso, as well as former US international Duane Holmes, also joined the club.
This winter, Houston moved on from key midfielders Héctor Herrera (option declined) and Coco Carrasquilla (transfer to Pumas UNAM).
