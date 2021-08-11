Official: Philadelphia Union sign Brazilian forward Matheus Davo on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have acquired forward Matheus Davo on loan from Brazilian club Corinthians through the end of the 2021 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday. The deal includes a purchase option.
MLSsoccer.com first reported Philly were finalizing a move for Davo on July 26.
Davo, 21, had two goals and three assists in 1,000 minutes in Brazil's Serie B this year while on loan with Guarani FC. He had five goals and four assists in 44 appearances (41 starts) with Guarani in total.
“We’re excited to welcome Matheus to the Philadelphia Union and add a versatile young attacker to our roster,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. “We have looked for a technically advanced striker like Matheus who can play underneath his partner and link defense to attack. We look forward to getting him quickly integrated into our system.”
Philly view Davo as a second forward, someone who can play alongside Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos or Cory Burke. Hungarian international Daniel Gazdag, who was acquired in May from Honved, can also play that role.
The Union continue their Concacaf Champions League run on Thursday, facing Club America in the semifinals (10 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN). They sit tied for third in the Eastern Conference after 19 matches played.