Transfer Tracker

Official: Philadelphia Union sign Brazilian forward Matheus Davo on loan

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Davo Philadelphia Union

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have acquired forward Matheus Davo on loan from Brazilian club Corinthians through the end of the 2021 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday. The deal includes a purchase option.

MLSsoccer.com first reported Philly were finalizing a move for Davo on July 26.

Davo, 21, had two goals and three assists in 1,000 minutes in Brazil's Serie B this year while on loan with Guarani FC. He had five goals and four assists in 44 appearances (41 starts) with Guarani in total.

“We’re excited to welcome Matheus to the Philadelphia Union and add a versatile young attacker to our roster,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. “We have looked for a technically advanced striker like Matheus who can play underneath his partner and link defense to attack. We look forward to getting him quickly integrated into our system.”

Philly view Davo as a second forward, someone who can play alongside Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos or Cory Burke. Hungarian international Daniel Gazdag, who was acquired in May from Honved, can also play that role.

The Union continue their Concacaf Champions League run on Thursday, facing Club America in the semifinals (10 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN). They sit tied for third in the Eastern Conference after 19 matches played.

Transfer Tracker Philadelphia Union

Advertising

Related Stories

Sources: FC Dallas, PSV nearing deal for Dante Sealy loan
Colorado Rapids sign Lucas Esteves on loan from Palmeiras
Official: Chicago Fire FC sign midfielder Federico Navarro from Talleres

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
CCL is back! Can Philadelphia dethrone Club America at Estadio Azteca?
Extratime

CCL is back! Can Philadelphia dethrone Club America at Estadio Azteca?
Midseason awards: Who could take home MLS honors in 2021?

Midseason awards: Who could take home MLS honors in 2021?
The 11 most underrated players of the 2021 MLS season (so far)
Voices: Greg Seltzer

The 11 most underrated players of the 2021 MLS season (so far)
Official: Philadelphia Union sign Brazilian forward Matheus Davo on loan
Transfer Tracker

Official: Philadelphia Union sign Brazilian forward Matheus Davo on loan
Brian Schmetzer: Seattle Sounders needed to showcase our best against Tigres
Leagues Cup

Brian Schmetzer: Seattle Sounders needed to showcase our best against Tigres
"I'll take the blame": Peter Vermes explains Sporting KC lineup in Leagues Cup loss
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"I'll take the blame": Peter Vermes explains Sporting KC lineup in Leagues Cup loss
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders vs. Tigres | August 10, 2021
3:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders vs. Tigres | August 10, 2021
GOAL: Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders - 70th minute
0:25

GOAL: Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders - 70th minute
GOAL: Fredy Montero, Seattle Sounders - 64th minute
0:47

GOAL: Fredy Montero, Seattle Sounders - 64th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Leon | August 10, 2021
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Leon | August 10, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.