NYCFC to be honored for MLS Cup win with City Hall ceremony

After winning their first MLS Cup title in club history, New York City FC will be honored at City Hall and presented with Keys to the City in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a historic win for NYCFC and for New York City,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “The grit, tenacity, and resiliency this team has displayed this season and in the final game has been an inspiration. On behalf of 8.8 million New Yorkers, congratulations to our champions! We can’t wait to celebrate with you at City Hall.”

A limited number of tickets are available to the general public to attend the ceremony at City Hall. Registration for the general public is first come, first served here. Tickets are free and not for sale or resale.