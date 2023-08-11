NYCFC sporting director: Neymar reports, summer transfers & more discussed

“To put it into context off the top of my head, I think we signed four players in the last five years in the summer transfer window prior to this year,” Lee told MLSsoccer.com. “We signed six this summer and with three outgoing. So it was exponentially larger than anything we've had prior to now. Hugely busy, lots of phone calls, lots of work, both building up to the transfer window and obviously throughout it to make sure that we could improve the team.”

Often, MLS clubs are active summer transfer participants for one of two reasons: 1) trying to strengthen a contender for a trophy push or 2) needing to improve their squad in hopes of vaulting above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.

NYCFC uncharacteristically fall into the latter group this year, emerging from the Leagues Cup break at 13th place in the Eastern Conference, four points off the postseason pace with 10 regular-season games remaining. For context (and contrast), the Cityzens have made the last two Eastern Conference Finals and raised trophies in the last two seasons (MLS Cup in 2021, Campeones Cup in 2022). They also haven’t missed the playoffs since their 2015 expansion season.

There were clear positions of need on NYCFC’s roster, creating a checklist for Lee and his support staff to work through. As the dust settles, Lee is optimistic they’ll have a say in the business end of the season.

“We know we have left ourselves a more difficult mountain to climb than we would like to get to where we want to be at the end of the season,” Lee said. “But there's 10 games left, we have seven at home, 30 points remaining, almost a third of the season left to go. There's an awful lot of season left to play.