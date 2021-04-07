NYCFC sign USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales from Fortuna Dusseldorf

Morales is expected to be available for NYCFC’s last preseason friendly on April 10 against Hartford Athletic.

The 30-year-old, who has 16 caps with the US men’s national team, arrived in New York last week and started individual training at the club’s training facility following completion of a mandatory quarantine in line with MLS protocols.

New York City FC have signed midfielder Alfredo Morales from Fortuna Dusseldorf on a contract through the 2023 season with an option for 2024, the club announced Wednesday.

“I’m really grateful to be here and it’s a big step for me as a player. It was always my dream to come to MLS as an American, to live here, and do what I love,” Morales said in a statement. “NYCFC is a great club. You have everything you need as a player to develop and improve. I’m really excited to get out on the pitch, to work hard and win games. I hope I can see a lot of the fans in the future at the stadium.”

Born in Berlin, Morales played more than 100 matches in both the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga for Hertha Berlin, FC Ingolstadt 04 and most recently Fortuna Dusseldorf.

He helped his hometown club Hertha Berlin win promotion in 2011 and 2013 while also pushing Ingolstadt to the Bundesliga in 2015. He scored 12 goals and added 16 assists from his midfield position throughout his time in Germany.

"We’re delighted to welcome Alfredo to New York City FC and looking forward to him integrating with the full team later this week as we start to wrap up our preseason preparations," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said. "He brings a different dynamic to our midfield and has a style of play that will complement the players we already have. He’s very technical and can fill multiple roles across the midfield while bringing a ball-winning, aggressive mentality."

Morales last competed for the USMNT in Concacaf Nations League victories over Canada and Cuba in Nov. 2019.