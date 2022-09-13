NYCFC see Campeones Cup clash with Atlas as opportunity for "reset"

To correct a rough run of form, there's nothing like the chance to play for a trophy.

That's the opportunity before New York City FC as they prepare to host the 2022 Campeones Cup against Liga MX's Atlas FC at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday evening (7:30 pm ET | Univision, ESPN2) – allowing the reigning champs from bordering top-flight leagues to square off with silverware on the line.

Ahead of the match, NYCFC have endured a five-game winless run in league play, making Wednesday's fixture an ideal chance to shift momentum against an Atlas side facing a similar situation. The Mexican club is currently 17th on the 18-team Liga MX table, with four losses in their last five matches.

"This is a great opportunity for us," NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing said on Monday. "It’s back at Yankee Stadium, our home, it's in front of our home fans and it’s a reset, a different competition, a good opportunity for us to take our focus away from the league in this moment and play for a trophy, a trophy we earned the opportunity last year to play for.