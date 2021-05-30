NYCFC revel in "by far" their biggest win under Ronny Deila after beating LAFC

As Ronny Deila approaches his 40th game across all competitions as New York City FC ’s head coach, he has no doubt where Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 win over LAFC stacks up during his time in charge of the Bronx-based bunch.

NYCFC finished fifth in the Eastern Conference before dropping a Round One Audi MLS Cup Playoff game at Orlando, a memorable game with several red cards and a 6-5 shootout win for the Lions. That provided a disappointing end to an otherwise solid season from the Cityzens, with Deila applying his own twist to what’s consistently been one of the Eastern Conference’s elite clubs.

Deila originally took over NYCFC in January 2020, joining after a multi-year stop at Norwegian club Valerenga and time with Scottish Premiership powerhouse Celtic FC. His first season, aside from looking to carry forward the momentum Dome Torrent and Patrick Vieira created, involved navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and its profound impact on the MLS schedule.

“Now win here in LA, that's saying something about the group and that we're coming far now to work together as a group. Be compact, be together and also opportunities to create when we have the chances. Sometimes you have to defend, especially away from home, it's a totally different ballgame, and then we have to attack in a different way. But it's good that we can do both.”

“That's by far the biggest win,” Deila said postgame without hesitation, calling the Black & Gold a "top, top team" in MLS. “Last year when we played Toronto away, Columbus away, I think we haven’t been close to winning. We had Orlando last year, we improved. We made it an even game and this year now we beat Philadelphia away and Orlando draw [away].

Now, after coming from behind against LAFC, his squad feels invigorated. Jesus Medina’s curling strike in the 70th minute canceled out an early goal from Corey Baird, allowing Ismael Tajouri-Shradi to bundle home a flicked-on corner kick in the 90th minute for the win.

“It's a massive moment for us,” goalkeeper Sean Johnson said. “We've been in situations, on the other end of results, late on in games. Now we really had a chance to show our character, but for me, we talked about before the game, right before we walked out, it's about believing. At any point in the game, this group's extremely close, the togetherness, that's never going to be questioned.

“But I think it's just challenging the guys to always believe, and I think we saw it in the game where every single player came on and gave us a spark. It didn't matter that we went 1-0 down, there was just a hunger and something about the group today that we never believed we were going to lose that game.”

NYCFC’s result is even more inspiring when considering midfielder Nicolas Acevedo was shown a red card in the 86th minute after accumulating his second yellow card following an initial caution in the 66th minute. And over the last two weeks, disputed referee decisions contributed to 1-1 draw at Yankee Stadium against Toronto FC, followed by two Lucas Zelarayan free kicks prompting a 2-1 loss against the Columbus Crew. The pieces were there for another setback, but NYCFC punched back via Tajouri-Shradi’s late winner off a Medina corner kick.