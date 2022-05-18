NYCFC product James Sands joins premier group in Europa League final for Rangers

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

New York City FC homegrown product James Sands joined a select group Wednesday when featuring in the 2022 Europa League final.

Sands, who’s on loan at Scottish Premiership side Rangers FC through June 2023 with a purchase option, became the third American to feature in a European club final upon subbing into their match vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

The others are Clint Dempsey and Christian Pulisic. Dempsey featured in Fulham’s 2010 Europa League final loss to Atlético Madrid, while Pulsic helped Chelsea win the 2021 UEFA Champions League title over fellow English Premier League side Manchester City.

The US men’s national team midfielder/defender entered in the 101st minute (extra time) for goalscorer Joe Aribo of what finished as a 1-1 draw before the German Bundesliga side won a penalty-kick shootout, 5-4. The 21-year-old did not take a PK.

Sands has featured in 14 matches for Rangers across all competitions since heading to Ibrox Stadium in January. They’ll face Hearts of Midlothian on Saturday in the Scottish Cup final, having finished second in the league behind rivals Celtic FC.

Before heading overseas, Sands won MLS Cup 2021 with NYCFC and was voted onto last year’s MLS All-Star team. He became the Cityzens’ first homegrown player in 2017 and featured in 69 matches across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Sands is part of the USMNT as well, hoping to earn a Qatar 2022 World Cup roster spot. He’s earned seven caps and was key to the 2021 Gold Cup-winning side.

Sands is one of several NYCFC academy products in Europe, joining Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Monchengladbach defender Joe Scally.

New York City FC James Sands

Related Stories

Recap: DC United 0, NYCFC 2
Power Rankings: NYCFC, FC Dallas zoom into top spots after Week 11
New York City FC sign defender Maxime Chanot to contract extension
More News
More News
Recap: LAFC 1, Austin FC 2

Recap: LAFC 1, Austin FC 2
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3, Portland Timbers 2

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3, Portland Timbers 2
Nashville SC show "true colors" in bounce-back win over red-hot CF Montréal

Nashville SC show "true colors" in bounce-back win over red-hot CF Montréal
Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, FC Dallas 1

Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, FC Dallas 1
Concacaf's best! Raul Ruidiaz finishes off 22-pass masterclass for Seattle Sounders

Concacaf's best! Raul Ruidiaz finishes off 22-pass masterclass for Seattle Sounders
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado Rapids 1

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado Rapids 1
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Austin FC | May 18, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Austin FC | May 18, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers | May 18, 2022
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers | May 18, 2022
Austin FC's Brad Stuver turns into a WALL against LAFC
2:10

Austin FC's Brad Stuver turns into a WALL against LAFC
NO PENALTY: LAFC not given late penalty after VR
1:01

NO PENALTY: LAFC not given late penalty after VR
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10