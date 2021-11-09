NYCFC midfielder Keaton Parks out for 2021 after suffering leg blood clot 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Keaton Parks

Central midfielder Keaton Parks will miss New York City FC's Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs chase after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot from his popliteal artery in his lower right leg, the club announced Tuesday.

Parks is expected to make a full recovery and return to training ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The 24-year-old played a key role in NYCFC earning the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed, contributing 4g/3a across 31 games (28 starts). The once-capped US international initially joined the Cityzens in 2019 on loan from Portugal’s Benfica, then secured a permanent transfer ahead of the 2020 campaign.

This is NYCFC’s second season-ending blow after right back Anton Tinnerholm suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in early October. Without Parks, the club still boasts players like James Sands and Alfredo Morales as deeper-lying midfielders.

Head coach Ronny Deila’s team starts their playoff charge Nov. 21 when hosting No. 5-seeded Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

New York City FC Keaton Parks

