NYCFC midfielder Keaton Parks out for 2021 after suffering leg blood clot 

Central midfielder Keaton Parks will miss New York City FC's Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs chase after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot from his popliteal artery in his lower right leg, the club announced Tuesday.

Parks is expected to make a full recovery and return to training ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The 24-year-old played a key role in NYCFC earning the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed, contributing 4g/3a across 31 games (28 starts). The once-capped US international initially joined the Cityzens in 2019 on loan from Portugal’s Benfica, then secured a permanent transfer ahead of the 2020 campaign.

This is NYCFC’s second season-ending blow after right back Anton Tinnerholm suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in early October. Without Parks, the club still boasts players like James Sands and Alfredo Morales as deeper-lying midfielders.