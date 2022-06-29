NYCFC midfielder Keaton Parks out after surgery to remove blood clot

Parks underwent the same procedure last year , missing out on NYCFC’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run and eventual MLS Cup 2021 title over the Portland Timbers . The 24-year-old returned this spring to help NYCFC reach the Concacaf Champions League semifinals and challenge for first place in the Eastern Conference standings. A huge part of their central midfield group, Parks has two goals and two assists in 14 games (11 starts) this MLS season.

“First and foremost, Keaton’s health is our priority and on behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to wish him all the best for the surgery and his recovery,” sporting director David Lee said in a release. “We’re obviously extremely disappointed to lose a player of his quality. He's a fantastic player and very important to the way we play. As we experienced last season, building a deep squad is vital to withstand these types of situations and so naturally, this will provide opportunities for other players.”