New York City FC center back Maxime Chanot knows what his team shouldn't do in their preparations for Sunday's Eastern Conference Final at the Philadelphia Union (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

"We have at least two, maybe three players who can play that position," Deila said as their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs journey continues. "We can also play a false nine. So we have options."

And manager Ronny Deila certainly appears open to multiple approaches to replace Castellanos' 21 combined regular season and playoff goals.

But NYCFC will have a massive change imposed upon them when chasing their first-ever MLS Cup place, with Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Valentin Castellanos serving a red card suspension.

"The biggest mistake we could make would be to change the way we prepare," Chanot said in Friday's media availability. "We haven’t changed anything."

Castellanos has scored in both of NYCFC's postseason contests, including a 109th-minute goal in Tuesday's Conference Semifinal against the New England Revolution. He received his second yellow card four minutes later in what finished a 2-2 draw, with the Cityzens advancing via penalty kicks.

Castellanos also found the net in two of three regular-season games against Philadelphia. (The teams each took four points from nine in that season series.)

Two years ago, his most obvious replacement would've been Brazilian striker Heber, who scored 15 goals across 22 appearances in 2019.

But after returning from a long ACL rehab, he's made only seven appearances and played 95 minutes in 2021. That's partly because of Castellanos' blazing form, and partly because Heber offers a different profile.