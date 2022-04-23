Noonan: LAFC visit can show FC Cincinnati "moving in the right direction"

“A brave team and a disciplined team,” the former Philadelphia Union assistant coach said of what he wants to see. “That's what my message was to the group is, on a nationally televised game, against a really good opponent, that's when you want to be at your best and that's when you want to see your team be the most courageous. Stepping up to the occasion with how we move the ball, with how we press, with everything we do: Can we show that we're a confident team when we step on the field?”