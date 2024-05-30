No fear: Columbus Crew navigate Liga MX gauntlet to Champions Cup final

You can pick your poison regarding tough stadiums in Mexico. Each has an element or two that makes it unique.

“There’s all the external factors: The fans, the stadium. I think I saw three Crew fans in the stadium in the last game. In a massive stadium like that, only seeing three of your fans is not easy.”

“It’s hostile. It’s not an easy place to go play, either of those places,” Crew midfielder Aidan Morris said of past trips.

That’s all set the stage for Saturday’s CCC final at CF Pachuca (9:15 pm ET | FS1, TUDN), making Estadio Hidalgo a final boss of sorts. Columbus are looking to go three-for-three in trips to Mexico this spring, an unprecedented run for MLS teams.

Columbus Crew have gotten a crash course in that during the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup , coming out unscathed from two venues in Nuevo León – first beating Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals and then CF Monterrey in the semifinals.

Road warriors

Tigres’ Volcán is an old-school stadium with little room between rows and some of the best supporters in the Americas cramming into the seats. Meanwhile, Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA has jaw-dropping views, awe-inspiring size and fans as passionate and loud as the ones across town.

Then there’s Estadio Hidalgo: Pachuca’s home venue sits at a daunting altitude (nearly 8,000 feet above sea level), prompting physical challenges far beyond what MLS teams encounter when visiting clubs the Colorado Rapids or Real Salt Lake. It’s more compact than Estadio BBVA, feeling like fans are on top of you, trying to push on their Tuzos. There is also a long history of soccer, with the state of Hidalgo claiming to host the first soccer match in North America back in the 1800s.

Ask Crew players about recent trips to the Monterrey area and you hear phrases like “great experience,” “beautiful memories” and “cool” – words much easier to deploy after positive results than the typical MLS encounter in a Mexican stadium. Former Pachuca winger Marino Hinestroza joked it was a good thing most of his English-speaking teammates couldn’t understand the profane barbs being tossed at them.

Bad words aside, trips to Mexico have historically proved daunting for MLS teams. But after going down early against Tigres, the Crew trusted their style of play, stayed patient, and eventually found a goal that forced a penalty shootout. Much of the same unfolded against Monterrey, overcoming an early own goal to earn a resounding 3-1 win.

Now, with confidence in their philosophy and style under manager Wilfried Nancy, there’s a sense that the worst may be behind Columbus. They know how to cope with a vibrant crowd in Mexico.