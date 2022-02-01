Nick Kelly: Charlotte FC nearing MLS attendance record for home opener

"We recently passed 60,000 tickets for the inaugural match," Kelly told reporters Monday. "So we’re just over 10,000 away from hitting our target of 74 [thousand]. I think that we still need some help locally to get there. We've got 30 days to get there, but to be over 60 [thousand] already with 30-plus days to get there, we're fairly confident that we can make that happen before kick."

Club brass are seeking raucous fan support, starting with Charlotte's first home match against the LA Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium on March 5 – establishing a stated goal of reaching full capacity. If that's accomplished, Charlotte would break Atlanta United 's regular-season single-game attendance record of 72,548 set in 2019 (Bank of America Stadium's capacity is well north of 70,000).

From the March opener through a final regular-season home game Oct. 1 against the Philadelphia Union, Kelly's chasing an average attendance of 30,000. That would put North Carolina-based Charlotte FC among the league's highest-attended clubs.

"Our targets haven't changed," Kelly said. "We're still pretty bullish about it especially now that we see the team on the field. We still want to have the largest match [attendance], we still want to average 30,000, we still want to host a playoff match. So everything we're doing right now is still to push for those things."

When the season enters full swing, Charlotte plan to consolidate fans at home matches in the lower bowl and close off the upper deck in order to maximize the atmosphere at a venue that also houses the NFL's Carolina Panthers. That plan could change at some juncture, though Kelly believes it makes the most sense for match-day experiences.

"We're very bullish on the fact that we're going to save the upper deck for special events and by special I mean like a playoff game," Kelly said. "I think we'd rather have 30, 35,000 in the lower bowl that is jam-packed and the energy you can feel than have 40ish spread out.