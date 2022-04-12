Next stop, CCL Final? Seattle Sounders & NYCFC vie for Liga MX opportunity

"I really see a different mindset," Deila said. "I see more energy in the eyes, I see more happiness on the pitch, off the pitch. And that's natural and we can talk as much as we want, but that's a fact. I believe and I really, really think that we have the quality to do it. But we, as I say, have to come out with that win-or-die almost mentality. We have to give everything, but at the same time what we were good at in the playoffs last year was to enjoy the moment and attack the situation. You know, you perform well and you lose, you can deal with it.