New Zealand vs. USA: How to watch, stream Summer Olympics men's soccer

After dropping their 2024 Summer Olympics opener against host nation France, the United States will look to bounce back on Saturday against New Zealand.
Watch
- English: Peacock
- Spanish: Telemundo
When
- Saturday, July 27 | 1 pm ET/10 am PT
Where
- Stade Vélodrome | Marseille, France
The pressure is on Marko Mitrović's squad following their 3-0 setback against France, a result that has them last in the Group A standings with two matches remaining.
A win over New Zealand could potentially set up the US towards making their first Olympic knockout stage since 2000 ahead of Tuesday's group stage finale vs. Guinea.
New Zealand are riding momentum after topping Guinea, 2-1 in their Group A debut thanks to goals from Matt Garbett and Ben Waine. Minnesota United FC center back Michael Boxall played the full 90 minutes for the OlyWhites.
Despite participating in just their third Olympic Games, New Zealand reached the quarterfinals in 2020 before falling to host nation Japan.
It's practically a must-win match for the United States, who battled hard against France and even had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Colorado Rapids playmaker Djordje Mihailovic hit the crossbar with the game still scoreless.
However, Les Bleus eventually erupted for three second-half goals, courtesy of Alexandre Lacazette, Michael Olise and Loïc Badé.
Unlike France, New Zealand will likely have less of the ball. This should allow the US to control possession and create more high-quality chances as they look to secure their first victory of the tournament.