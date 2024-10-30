New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

New York Red Bulls (No. 2) host Columbus Crew (No. 7) on Sunday afternoon, looking to eliminate the reigning MLS Cup champions from the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

Following a shock 1-0 win in Game 1, New York are just one win away from facing either FC Cincinnati (No. 3) or New York City FC (No. 6) in an Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. Should Columbus force a Game 3, the Round One Best-of-3 Series decider will be played on Nov. 10 at Lower.com Field.

Can RBNY completely flip the narrative and eliminate one of the odds-on favorites in Round One? They'll have momentum and a home crowd on their side in Game 2.

On-loan DP summer signing Felipe Carballo opened his RBNY account by scoring the game's lone goal in the 25th minute, while goalkeeper Carlos Coronel gave a man-of-the-match performance with several clutch saves – including a stop on DeJuan Jones ' point-blank shot late in the second half.

The Red Bulls delivered the biggest upset of these playoffs, beating the defending MLS Cup champs at their home ground. This was despite limping into the postseason with just two wins in their previous 16 games across MLS and Leagues Cup play.

Eastern Conference No. 2 Regular season: 66 points (19W-6L-9D)

The Crew head into Game 2 in an unexpected position: with their backs against the wall, forced to win on Sunday to send the series back to Columbus for a decisive Game 3.

Wilfried Nancy's side – who were without Diego Rossi and Malte Amundsen on Tuesday night – have no more room for error as they visit Red Bull Arena. Expect added pressure to be on star striker and Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist Cucho Hernández, who was kept off the scoresheet in Game 1 despite attempting six shots (two on target).