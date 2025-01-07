New York Red Bulls sign Polish striker Wiktor Bogacz

Building towards 2025, Bogacz is RBNY's second new striker after they signed former Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to a Designated Player deal. This winter, they parted ways with strikers Elias Manoel (trade to Real Salt Lake ) and Cory Burke (contract option declined).

"Wiktor possesses great qualities that we look for in our strikers," said head coach Sandro Schwarz. "We cannot wait to have him on the pitch with us and to work with him to keep helping him reach his full potential."