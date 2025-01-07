New York Red Bulls sign Polish striker Wiktor Bogacz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have acquired striker Wiktor Bogacz from Polish second-division side Miedz Legnica for an undisclosed transfer fee, the club announced Tuesday.
The 20-year-old Poland native has signed a four-year contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.
“We are very excited to have Wiktor join our club," said head of sport Jochen Schneider.
"He is a promising young striker with a lot of potential that has shown well with Miedz Legnica, and his qualities will help our club achieve our goals for the future."
With Miedz Legnica, Bogacz produced 8g/2a in 27 appearances (1,399 minutes). He recorded 2g/2a in 13 appearances for Miedz Legnica's reserve team.
Building towards 2025, Bogacz is RBNY's second new striker after they signed former Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to a Designated Player deal. This winter, they parted ways with strikers Elias Manoel (trade to Real Salt Lake) and Cory Burke (contract option declined).
"Wiktor possesses great qualities that we look for in our strikers," said head coach Sandro Schwarz. "We cannot wait to have him on the pitch with us and to work with him to keep helping him reach his full potential."
The Red Bulls start their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Last year, they reached MLS Cup presented by Audi for the first time since 2008 and fell to champions LA Galaxy, 2-1.
