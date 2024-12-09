New York Red Bulls sign Ryan Meara to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed veteran goalkeeper Ryan Meara to a contract extension through the 2026 season with an option for 2027, the club announced Monday.

Meara has spent over a decade at RBNY since being selected 31st overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. The 34-year-old has 10 shutouts in 44 league starts, including three clean sheets in 2024.

A three-time Supporters' Shield winner, Meara has also played 17 US Open Cup matches – the most in Red Bulls history.

“Ryan has meant a lot to this club over the years, and we are really excited to keep him on our roster,” RBNY head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. “In the matches he played in 2024, he was tremendous and is a great leader in our locker room that provides a great example to his teammates.”

Meara's new deal keeps New York's No. 2 goalie on board long-term, behind first-choice Carlos Coronel.