New York Red Bulls sign Ryan Meara to contract extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed veteran goalkeeper Ryan Meara to a contract extension through the 2026 season with an option for 2027, the club announced Monday.
Meara has spent over a decade at RBNY since being selected 31st overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. The 34-year-old has 10 shutouts in 44 league starts, including three clean sheets in 2024.
A three-time Supporters' Shield winner, Meara has also played 17 US Open Cup matches – the most in Red Bulls history.
“Ryan has meant a lot to this club over the years, and we are really excited to keep him on our roster,” RBNY head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. “In the matches he played in 2024, he was tremendous and is a great leader in our locker room that provides a great example to his teammates.”
Meara's new deal keeps New York's No. 2 goalie on board long-term, behind first-choice Carlos Coronel.
In their first season under head coach Sandro Schwarz, the Red Bulls reached MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi before falling to eventual champions LA Galaxy.
