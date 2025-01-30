New York Red Bulls sign defender Raheem Edwards

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have signed defender Raheem Edwards via free agency, the club announced Thursday. He is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.
The 29-year-old Canadian international left back is entering his 10th MLS season, tallying 8g/28a in 177 regular-season matches across six clubs. He most recently played for CF Montréal.
Edwards won four titles with Toronto FC at the onset of his career, including a historic treble (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Canadian Championship) in 2017. Internationally, he's played five times for Canada's senior squad.
"Raheem has a lot of experience in MLS and has won each major trophy in MLS in his career," said sporting director Julian de Guzman. "His experience and leadership will be valuable to our roster, and we are excited for him to get to work with our team."
Edwards' arrival gives RBNY depth at left back alongside Omar Valencia. Earlier this winter, they transferred homegrown standout John Tolkin to German Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel.
"Raheem is a great individual that has a proven track record in MLS, and we are excited to have him with us," said head coach Sandro Schwarz. "He has a great ability on both sides of the ball, and we are looking forward to getting him on the pitch with us soon."
After finishing as MLS Cup 2024 runners-up, New York return to action on Feb. 22 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant