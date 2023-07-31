New York Red Bulls sign Colombian defender Juan José Mina

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have acquired Colombian youth international defender Juan José Mina from Deportivo Cali, the club announced Monday.

Mina, 19, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

Capped 10 times by Colombia's U-20 national team, Mina arrives with two assists in 26 appearances for Deportivo Cali. The right back is the younger brother of longtime Everton center back and Colombia starter Yerry Mina.

"We are very excited to add Juan to our roster for this season and beyond," head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "Juan is a talented defender that we have identified as a player that can be successful in our playing style and help the club achieve success."

In New York, Mina should add competition for minutes alongside Kyle Duncan and Cameron Harper at right back. The club also boasts Dylan Nealis at the position, though he's sidelined after undoing a core muscle surgery.

The Red Bulls are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings, four points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace. They've been led by head coach Troy Lesesne since early May, when they parted ways with now-RB Salzburg manager Gerhard Struber.