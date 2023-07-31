Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign Colombian defender Juan José Mina

Juan Jose Mina
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have acquired Colombian youth international defender Juan José Mina from Deportivo Cali, the club announced Monday.

Mina, 19, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

Capped 10 times by Colombia's U-20 national team, Mina arrives with two assists in 26 appearances for Deportivo Cali. The right back is the younger brother of longtime Everton center back and Colombia starter Yerry Mina.

"We are very excited to add Juan to our roster for this season and beyond," head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "Juan is a talented defender that we have identified as a player that can be successful in our playing style and help the club achieve success."

In New York, Mina should add competition for minutes alongside Kyle Duncan and Cameron Harper at right back. The club also boasts Dylan Nealis at the position, though he's sidelined after undoing a core muscle surgery.

The Red Bulls are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings, four points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace. They've been led by head coach Troy Lesesne since early May, when they parted ways with now-RB Salzburg manager Gerhard Struber.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls

Related Stories

Columbus Crew acquire Rudy Camacho from CF Montréal
CF Montréal sign defender Fernando Álvarez from Pachuca
Inter Miami sign Argentine midfielder Facundo Farías from Colón
More News
More News
New York Red Bulls sign Colombian defender Juan José Mina
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign Colombian defender Juan José Mina
Columbus Crew acquire Rudy Camacho from CF Montréal
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew acquire Rudy Camacho from CF Montréal
Your Monday Kickoff: Tournament hopes on the line in Leagues Cup group-stage finales
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Tournament hopes on the line in Leagues Cup group-stage finales
LAFC star Carlos Vela concedes retirement is "coming soon"

LAFC star Carlos Vela concedes retirement is "coming soon"
2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bets: Monday, July 31

2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bets: Monday, July 31
Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Orlando City in Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Orlando City in Leagues Cup
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Tigres vs. San Jose Earthquakes | July 30, 2023
7:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Tigres vs. San Jose Earthquakes | July 30, 2023
Goal: F. Gorriarán vs. SJ, 19'
1:05

Goal: F. Gorriarán vs. SJ, 19'
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | July 30, 2023
6:59

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | July 30, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Monterrey vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 30, 2023
6:59

HIGHLIGHTS: Monterrey vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 30, 2023
More Video