New York Red Bulls sign Brazilian forward Elias Manoel on loan from Grêmio

The New York Red Bulls have signed Brazilian striker Elias Manoel on loan from Brazilian second-division side Grêmio for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season with a purchase option, the club announced Saturday.

The move for the 20-year-old, who has spent his entire professional career with Grêmio, was made before MLS's Secondary Transfer Window closed Thursday evening.

Manoel, who made his first-team debut in March 2021, has scored nine goals across 1,783 minutes in 40 appearances for Grêmio. He was Grêmio's leading scorer during the 2022 Campeonato Gaucho, scoring four goals in seven matches to help earn the 2022 Campeonato Gaucho title.