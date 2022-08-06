New York Red Bulls sign Brazilian forward Elias Manoel on loan from Grêmio

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have signed Brazilian striker Elias Manoel on loan from Brazilian second-division side Grêmio for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season with a purchase option, the club announced Saturday.
The move for the 20-year-old, who has spent his entire professional career with Grêmio, was made before MLS's Secondary Transfer Window closed Thursday evening.
Manoel, who made his first-team debut in March 2021, has scored nine goals across 1,783 minutes in 40 appearances for Grêmio. He was Grêmio's leading scorer during the 2022 Campeonato Gaucho, scoring four goals in seven matches to help earn the 2022 Campeonato Gaucho title.
“We are excited to add Elias to our roster for the rest of the season,” Red Bulls head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a statement. “From what we have seen from Elias, we believe he has the abilities to succeed at the MLS level.”
Signing a regular starting No. 9 has been a top priority during RBNY's Secondary Transfer Window with Tom Barlow and Patryk Klimala, who has struggled during his second season with the club, combining for eight goals and three assists.
“I am happy to welcome Elias to our club,” Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber said. “He is an exciting young player, and we are excited to see what we can bring to this team this season.”
The Red Bulls, fourth in the Eastern Conference standings ahead of a Week 24 meeting with longtime Atlantic Cup rival D.C. United Saturday night (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), also signed right back Kyle Duncan on loan from Belgian top-flight side K.V. Oostende through the end of the 2022 MLS season and promoted midfielder Steven Sserwadda from Red Bulls II during the window.
