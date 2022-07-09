New York Red Bulls sign Ugandan midfielder Steven Sserwadda from Red Bulls II

The 19-year-old, who will occupy an international spot, is in second year with New York Red Bulls II and has made 14 USL Championship appearances for the club. He has played in 10 games this season, logging 862 minutes.

“Steven is a dynamic young player that we have seen develop during his time with New York Red Bulls II and we are excited to add him to our roster,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a statement. “In his time with the club, we have seen the promising qualities he possesses, and we are looking forward to having him on the field with us.”