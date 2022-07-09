Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign Ugandan midfielder Steven Sserwadda from Red Bulls II

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed Ugandan midfielder Steven Sserwadda from Red Bulls II, the club announced Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who will occupy an international spot, is in second year with New York Red Bulls II and has made 14 USL Championship appearances for the club. He has played in 10 games this season, logging 862 minutes.

“Steven is a dynamic young player that we have seen develop during his time with New York Red Bulls II and we are excited to add him to our roster,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a statement. “In his time with the club, we have seen the promising qualities he possesses, and we are looking forward to having him on the field with us.”

Sserwadda has featured three times for the Ugandan national team, making his debut on March 25 against Tajikistan. He’s joined the Red Bulls on a series of short-term loans over the last month. He made his first team debut in the club’s U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal clash against New York City FC and made his MLS debut on July 30 against Atlanta United FC.

“What we’ve seen from Steven over the last couple months has been very exciting,” said head coach Gerhard Struber. “He fits into our style of play, and we have seen that in his appearances over the last month and believe that he can succeed at the MLS level.”

The Red Bulls are currently second in the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Philadelphia Union, heading into a Week 19 clash with FC Cincinnati Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at TQL Stadium.

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls

