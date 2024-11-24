New York Red Bulls dream of MLS Cup: "It’s a historical moment"

“… It’s a great group, this is what I want to say. It’s not only the starting lineup. It’s the whole group – to come in the facility and to work hard, but to enjoy also your work when you come together. That’s amazing. I’m very happy, and this is the reason why we are doing this job, the whole coaching staff.”

“Big win today, but at the end, it’s the next step. We have to continue this hard work and next week take the next step,” said head coach Sandro Schwarz.

Now, for the first time since 2018, the Red Bulls are returning to the Eastern Conference Final, avenging their two regular-season losses to NYCFC when it mattered the most. Next weekend, they’ll face the winner of Sunday’s Eastern Conference Semifinal between Orlando City SC and Atlanta United (3:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

The 30th all-time meeting, and first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs edition of the Hudson River Derby, was a dominant affair, as New York Red Bulls eliminated arch-rivals New York City FC with a 2-0 win Saturday night, securing the greatest bragging rights this rivalry's yet to offer.

Forsberg added: “To get this victory here, with our fans, after two previous defeats, I think it was important, for us to get back as well. It was our duty a little bit to get back, and we did it.”

“I’m proud,” RBNY’s captain said. “I think a lot of people should apologize to us now. I was sure all the time, but some weren’t, so I am happy about the result and we’re looking forward. Big game next week.”

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Vanzeir postgame. “For us, we still needed some revenge because we lost twice to them in the season, but there’s always so much heat, so much things going on in those games. So beating them at their place in the playoffs, it’s a historical moment.”

As the final whistle blew, chants of “Let’s go Red Bulls!” rang out around Citi Field. And postgame, the Red Bulls weren’t shy about how much this derby dub meant.

A sensational long-range strike by Felipe Carballo in the 16th minute opened the scoring, Dante Vanzeir added an insurance tally less than 10 minutes later, and Carlos Coronel posted a six-save shutout.

Hot at the right time

Vanzeir has been a key feature in many of these rivalry games, and knows just how crucial a victory of this magnitude can be in providing momentum.

“I think New York City is a good team; they beat Cincinnati and that will give us a big boost of confidence,” said the Belgian forward. “I think the team is capable of, especially in the playoffs, of everything. We have a lot of quality, and a lot of belief in ourselves.”

New York struggled to end the regular season, winning just one of nine matches after the Leagues Cup break. But they’ve rattled off three straight playoff wins, eliminating defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in Round One and then their crosstown rivals.