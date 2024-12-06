New York Red Bulls' local flavor keys MLS Cup run: "It means a lot more"

CARSON, Calif. – The New York Red Bulls’ ethos has long been defined by their hard-charging, all-out energy playing style.
For their lengthy list of homegrown and local products, it’s an identity they’ve embraced since their early days playing the sport. Defender John Tolkin is one example, having served as a ballboy for his hometown club before eventually joining the youth academy and developing into a first-team standout.
“I think it's that New Jersey-New York grit, swag, and up-in-your-face [mentality],” Tolkin told reporters at Thursday’s MLS Cup Media Day. “And I know for me, I don't love that, when guys are breathing down my neck the whole game. And I think the longer we can do that in games, and the more intense we can do that in games, I think guys don't like that.
“And I've seen it and I've heard it from [opposing] players.”
"It gives you that push"
It all comes full circle on Saturday for that crop of local talent when they take on the LA Galaxy in MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi at Dignity Health Sports Park, marking their first appearance in the league’s title match since 2008 (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
It will culminate their underdog run in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, which has seen RBNY knock off a trio of favored opponents: the Columbus Crew, Hudson River Derby rivals New York City FC, and Orlando City SC.
“I think when you grow up in the club and around the area, it means a lot more,” said midfielder Peter Stroud, a native of Chester Township, NJ. “It gives you that push and that extra energy in the last minutes of the game. I think it’s just little things and I think it means a lot to the community as well, to not only have this run, but to have this run with a lot of local guys – it’s just special.
“I think all those guys embody a lot of what the New York-New Jersey [identity] is: tough. I think it’s been really cool to see and it means a lot to all the guys.”
East Coast pride
Asked about his relationship with his fellow academy products, homegrown midfielder Daniel Edelman described a similarly unique bond.
The 21-year-old still lives next door to Tolkin in the same apartment building – an example of the type of camaraderie that has paid dividends on the field. When asked which teammate they would seek out first to celebrate should they lift the trophy on Saturday, Edelman and Toklin each named each other.
“I’m a kid from Jersey,” said Edelman. “I grew up watching this club play and to be given an opportunity like this on Saturday, definitely want to take full advantage of it and gotta focus on preparation and process and how we’re gonna get the job done, but we have a huge opportunity here.
“... This is a club I grew up watching, I have vivid memories of watching [Thierry] Henry play, up in the top deck at Red Bull Arena, being a little kid with my cousins, eating junk food, and now I have a chance here at LA to win the Cup, so it’s pretty cool,” he added.
Writing their own history
RBNY are one of the league’s most historically successful clubs, making an MLS-record 15 consecutive playoff appearances, as well as claiming three Supporters’ Shields (2013, 2015, 2018).
But for all that success, a first-ever MLS Cup title has remained elusive. While they’re tired of that storyline, the chance to be the group to buck the trend gives Saturday's match all the more weight.
“It means a bit more to us to be able to achieve that. It’s playing for pride, for your hometown, and playing for Red Bulls as well,” said midfielder and Long Island native Dylan Nealis, who forms half of RBNY’s sibling duo along with brother Sean.
Added Edelman: “Definitely, I think that [connection] plays a big part for us, that we have the heart of the team.
"... That’s just super special and cool. We all have a similar bond and I think that definitely balances the team out to be able to help us because us guys know what Jersey soccer is.”