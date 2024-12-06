New York Red Bulls' local flavor keys MLS Cup run: "It means a lot more"

“I think it's that New Jersey-New York grit, swag, and up-in-your-face [mentality],” Tolkin told reporters at Thursday’s MLS Cup Media Day. “And I know for me, I don't love that, when guys are breathing down my neck the whole game. And I think the longer we can do that in games, and the more intense we can do that in games, I think guys don't like that.

For their lengthy list of homegrown and local products, it’s an identity they’ve embraced since their early days playing the sport. Defender John Tolkin is one example, having served as a ballboy for his hometown club before eventually joining the youth academy and developing into a first-team standout.

"It gives you that push"

It all comes full circle on Saturday for that crop of local talent when they take on the LA Galaxy in MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi at Dignity Health Sports Park, marking their first appearance in the league’s title match since 2008 (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

It will culminate their underdog run in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, which has seen RBNY knock off a trio of favored opponents: the Columbus Crew, Hudson River Derby rivals New York City FC, and Orlando City SC.

“I think when you grow up in the club and around the area, it means a lot more,” said midfielder Peter Stroud, a native of Chester Township, NJ. “It gives you that push and that extra energy in the last minutes of the game. I think it’s just little things and I think it means a lot to the community as well, to not only have this run, but to have this run with a lot of local guys – it’s just special.