New York Red Bulls' Lewis Morgan named Player of the Matchday 

Morgan formed an unstoppable duo with forward Dante Vanzeir , who assisted on all three of his goals and was also credited with the helper on Wikelman Carmona 's 66th-minute tally.

The Scottish attacker was dominant from the outset, getting RBNY off to a soaring start by finding the opener just three minutes after kickoff. He completed the hat trick with goals in the 51st and 70th minutes as the Red Bulls claimed the one-sided result at rain-soaked Red Bull Arena.

The hat trick continues a red-hot start to the season for the 27-year-old, who was sidelined for much of the 2023 season due to injury. He's now found the net a league-leading five times in RBNY's first five matches of the 2024 season – giving him 26 goals and 16 assists in 98 career MLS games across stints with Inter Miami and RBNY.

It's all part of a strong start for RBNY in their first year under new head coach Sandro Schwarz, posting a 3W-1L-1D record and 10 points – good for third place on the Eastern Conference table in the season's early phases.

RBNY will look to build on that in Matchday 7 when they visit Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).