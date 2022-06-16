Disciplinary Committee Decision

New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala suspended for MLS Week 15

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three fines and one suspension following the matches played on June 11 and 12 of the 2022 season.

Klimala suspended

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala for one match for serious foul play during RBNY's match against Charlotte FC on June 11. Klimala has also been fined an undisclosed amount.

The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, in which officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card or act on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension outlined in Section VI.B.4.d. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 3, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.

Fletcher fined for simulation

The Disciplinary Committee has found RBNY forward Ashley Fletcher guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 58th minute of New York's match against Charlotte FC on June 11. Fletcher has been fined an undisclosed amount for the infraction.

Bou fined for simulation

The Disciplinary has found New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 34th minute of New England's match against Sporting Kansas City on June 12. Bou has been fined an undisclosed amount for the infraction.

Patryk Klimala New York Red Bulls

