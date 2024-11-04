New York Red Bulls defy odds to deny Columbus Crew repeat: "The season is not over" 

In a game that is sure to be etched in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs history, the New York Red Bulls defied the odds, stunned the Columbus Crew and sent shockwaves through the league.
After their surprise win in Columbus in the first leg of their Round One Best-of-3 series, the Red Bulls upped the ante, holding on for a thrilling 2-2 draw and relying on goalkeeper Carlos Coronel's match-winning heroics in the penalty kick shootout to oust the reigning champions in one of the biggest playoff upsets in MLS history.
Underdog mentality
Going up against a juggernaut Crew side, RBNY leaned into the role, with their backs against the wall and nothing to lose.
"I think that definitely helped us, the notion of us being the underdog team," said homegrown midfielder Daniel Edelman, who scored the winning penalty. "Columbus is an excellent squad and the best in the league, and we really stuck to our tactics and believed in our philosophy and the culture that we built throughout the whole year to have a performance like that.
"They're such a tough opponent. They have so many skillful players. And I think on the day and in this series, we really just fought and won those little moments that really built up over time."
The Decision Day meeting between the two sides proved to be crucial. While the Red Bulls lost the match 3-2, they were able to create chances and cause a lot of problems for the Crew with their relentless press. That match was vital for head coach Sandro Schwarz and his staff as they developed their tactical approach for the series.
"This was our topic after we finished the regular season," Schwarz said. "...We can talk about principles about tactical points – especially against Columbus, you need an also a good tactical performance – but at the end, it's also to have this confidence and to believe... We wanted to play very aggressive against them. This was our idea directly after the last game in the regular season.
"I'm so happy today and to go in my bed, and to have the pictures in my mind to see all these faces. That's for me, that's the best."
No repeat
After winning last year's MLS Cup and taking home the Leagues Cup trophy over the summer, the Crew have been rightfully tipped as one of the best sides ever to play in MLS. Defeats in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Campeones Cup finals this year stung, but added to their impressive resumé.
Thanks to the Red Bulls, they'll have to wait to add another trophy to their cabinet.
"This is difficult to talk because for sure we wanted to do and to go as far as possible, but we have to respect the defeat and respect the fact that we lost," Columbus head coach Wilfried Nancy said afterwards. "New York Red Bulls, they beat us twice, so they deserve to go through, simple as that.”
"Just an unfortunate way for a season to end, considering all the things that we did this year," added captain and veteran midfielder Darlington Nagbe. "You look at last year, winning the [MLS] Cup and then we had two finals this year, losing one and winning one. Just a lot of great things happened this year... the club is going to grow from this, the players are going to grow from this and individuals are going to grow from this, the young guys especially.
"Proud of all of them. Proud of everyone that stepped up and played a part in the season. Definitely good things to look forward to."
Why not the Red Bulls?
After upsetting the Crew, the Red Bulls will await their next opponent, the winner of Game 3 between FC Cincinnati and New York City FC. Whoever they play, they'll take plenty of confidence from their win. If they can beat the Crew, they can beat anyone.
"It's a new competition. And this was a clear message to believe in that. And because we have the quality and maybe for some guys outside it's the biggest surprise," said Schwarz. "For me, it's not now that I have a feeling that it's a Cinderella story or something like that. For me, it's more to believe in that and to think about, okay, we are able to win when we are tactical in the good spot, when we are from the mental side in a good spot, when we have this energy level, and when we have also then our supporters."
"The best messages for all of us here in the club and outside of the club is that the season is not over."