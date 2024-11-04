New York Red Bulls defy odds to deny Columbus Crew repeat: "The season is not over" 

In a game that is sure to be etched in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs history, the New York Red Bulls defied the odds, stunned the Columbus Crew and sent shockwaves through the league.

After their surprise win in Columbus in the first leg of their Round One Best-of-3 series, the Red Bulls upped the ante, holding on for a thrilling 2-2 draw and relying on goalkeeper Carlos Coronel 's match-winning heroics in the penalty kick shootout to oust the reigning champions in one of the biggest playoff upsets in MLS history.

Underdog mentality

Going up against a juggernaut Crew side, RBNY leaned into the role, with their backs against the wall and nothing to lose.

"I think that definitely helped us, the notion of us being the underdog team," said homegrown midfielder Daniel Edelman, who scored the winning penalty. "Columbus is an excellent squad and the best in the league, and we really stuck to our tactics and believed in our philosophy and the culture that we built throughout the whole year to have a performance like that.

"They're such a tough opponent. They have so many skillful players. And I think on the day and in this series, we really just fought and won those little moments that really built up over time."

The Decision Day meeting between the two sides proved to be crucial. While the Red Bulls lost the match 3-2, they were able to create chances and cause a lot of problems for the Crew with their relentless press. That match was vital for head coach Sandro Schwarz and his staff as they developed their tactical approach for the series.

"This was our topic after we finished the regular season," Schwarz said. "...We can talk about principles about tactical points – especially against Columbus, you need an also a good tactical performance – but at the end, it's also to have this confidence and to believe... We wanted to play very aggressive against them. This was our idea directly after the last game in the regular season.