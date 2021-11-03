New York Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber suspended for clash with Atlanta

New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber will be suspended for his team's Wednesday's match against Atlanta United at Red Bull Arena (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) due to yellow card accumulation.
Assistant coaches Bradley Carnell and Bernd Eibler will co-manage the match in Struber's absence. Carnell previously served as RBNY's interim head coach between the departure of Chris Armas and the hiring of Struber last year.
RBNY enter holding the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference standings with 46 points from 32 matches, leaving them two points clear of D.C. United and the Columbus Crew for the East's final place in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Wednesday's match carries massive implications, with Atlanta currently one point ahead of that pace with 47 points.
Should RBNY win, they'll clinch a 12th straight postseason berth. They're coming off their seventh win in 10 games.