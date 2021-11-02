Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this Tuesday or Wednesday

Below is a list of teams that can clinch a seed or spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and a list of teams that can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention during Week 35's midweek matches.
Atlanta will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Atlanta win vs. New York
or ATL tie:
- Atlanta tie vs. New York AND
- Montréal lose or tie vs. Houston
New York will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- New York win vs. Atlanta
Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Montréal lose or tie vs. Houston
Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- LAFC lose or tie vs. Vancouver
Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Vancouver win vs. LAFC
Nashville will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Atlanta lose or tie vs. New York
Philadelphia will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Atlanta lose or tie vs. New York
Montréal will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- Montréal lose vs. Houston
or MTL tie:
- Montréal tie vs. Houston AND
- New York-Atlanta tie