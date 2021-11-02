Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this Tuesday or Wednesday

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Below is a list of teams that can clinch a seed or spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and a list of teams that can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention during Week 35's midweek matches.

TEAMS THAT CAN CLINCH
Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

Atlanta will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Atlanta win vs. New York

or ATL tie:

  • Atlanta tie vs. New York AND
  • Montréal lose or tie vs. Houston
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

New York will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • New York win vs. Atlanta
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC

Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Montréal lose or tie vs. Houston
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • LAFC lose or tie vs. Vancouver
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Vancouver win vs. LAFC
TEAMS THAT CAN CLINCH A SEED
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Nashville will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Atlanta lose or tie vs. New York
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Atlanta lose or tie vs. New York
TEAMS THAT CAN BE ELIMINATED
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal

Montréal will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  • Montréal lose vs. Houston

or MTL tie:

  • Montréal tie vs. Houston AND
  • New York-Atlanta tie
