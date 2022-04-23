New York Red Bulls chase historic road win at Orlando City SC

With a win, RBNY would become the third-ever MLS team to win their first four away matches of a season. The last time that feat was accomplished was in 1998 by the LA Galaxy , when the league had just 12 teams.

“​​I don’t know why, but it just seems to me we play with much more freedom away, and that’s sort of something that we need to bring at home as well, is that freedom,” Yearwood said. “I think we just stick to our principles, and we stay together, and we have that real togetherness away from home, and I guess every game away from home seems to be the grind and we seem to want it more than any other team. And that’s sort of why we’ve got the three points everywhere we’ve gone.”