New York Red Bulls chase elusive first home win of 2022: "We have enough quality"

Meanwhile, after seven goals scored in RBNY’s first two games, goals have been at a premium in North Jersey this spring. Struber renewed his recurring call for “killers” and “hungry boys” on his roster to step forward and convert the chances that their system’s harrying, hard running and direct play create.

“We have to realize our chances and score goals,” Stuber said. "We had in every game, I think, enough chances to score and win the games. This will be the most important thing, when we have momentum that we use that with all our power and all our energy to score. When we look back in our last game, when we are in the lead with 1-0 [vs. CF Montréal], after this moment I miss hungry boys, and also the 'killer' program. I will see this on Saturday, and also our fans want to feel that, and want to see that, that we give everything in the end for three points.”