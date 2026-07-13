MLS returns to Fanatics Fest NYC in 2026

Fanatics Fest NYC is back for its third edition, running from July 16-19 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Through interactive soccer challenges, live content and player appearances, exclusive merchandise, and partner activations, fans will experience the personalities, culture, and competition that define the league.

Boosted by this summer's massively successful 2026 FIFA World Cup , MLS enters the three-day event dubbed the "Comic Con of sports" in a unique position to create lasting engagement ahead of the 2026 season restart and subsequent race for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

MLS Fanatics Fest Keepy-Uppy Challenge

Put your touch to the test in the MLS Keepy-Uppy Challenge, a live soccer skills competition where fans compete for a place atop the weekend leaderboard.

With real-time scoring and exclusive prizes, the challenge creates one of the most energetic and spectator-friendly experiences inside the MLS footprint.

Center Circle Stage

The Center Circle Stage serves as the heartbeat of the MLS experience, featuring a weekend of live podcasts, athlete appearances, creator conversations, and cultural programming.

Fans can hear directly from players, broadcasters, creators, and industry leaders as they discuss the biggest stories shaping the game while enjoying exclusive interviews, live content, and special appearances throughout Fanatics Fest.

Matchday Stop Shop and Drop Zone

The Matchday Shop & Drop Zone is the home of exclusive MLS merchandise, limited-edition collaborations, and daily product releases.

Throughout the weekend, fans can shop collections from Sportiqe, Secret Futebol Club, Over the Pitch, Sworn to Us, and Outerstuff, while returning each day for Free Drop Zone giveaways featuring a different brand.

Select merchandise will also be available with exclusive Fanatics Fest personalization designed by artist Gianni Lee, making every visit a unique shopping experience.

Partner Zone

MLS partners enhance the fan experience through interactive activations designed to bring supporters closer to the game.

Fans can create personalized content in the Apple Broadcast Booth, explore the Audi display and enter a weekend-long sweepstakes, and enjoy product sampling and photo opportunities with Celsius.

Heritage Locker Room

Created in collaboration with MatchWornShirts, the Heritage Locker Room celebrates the players, moments, and jerseys that have defined Major League Soccer.

Fans can explore authentic match-worn shirts from league legends, current stars, and rising talent, capture photos, and scan QR codes to participate in live jersey auctions.