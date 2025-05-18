New York City FC reclaim Hudson River Derby bragging rights: "It's massive"

Nearly six months after the Red Bulls ended NYCFC's season in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs at the same venue, blitzing them for a 2-0 win in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the tables turned.

“It was unbelievable. Being involved in my first derby here in New York – to get the win doesn't get much better. It’s massive," said midfielder Aiden O'Neill, acquired last month from Belgian top-flight side Standard Liège.