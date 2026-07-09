Canadian Championship: CF Montréal claim win in quarterfinal opener

CF Montréal rallied to defeat Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC, 2-1 , in the first leg of the Canadian Championship quarterfinals at Willoughby Stadium on Wednesday night.

The second leg will be played at Stade Saputo on July 12. The winner meets either Vancouver Whitecaps FC or Cavalry FC (CPL) in the semifinals.

Montréal are seeking their sixth Voyageurs Cup title and first since 2021. This year's winner qualifies for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Vancouver FC opened the scoring in the 55th minute, with Damiano Pecile's low shot deflecting in off Nicolás Mezquida.

CF Montréal leveled nine minutes later, with a Dagur Dan Thórhallsson cross caroming off the head of Vancouver FC defender Matteo Campagna.

And then Prince Owusu buried a 92nd-minute penalty kick to seal the come-from-behind win for CF Montréal.

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