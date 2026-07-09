Vancouver Whitecaps take command of CanChamp quarterfinal vs. Cavalry FC

Playing in their first match of the tournament after receiving a bye as the defending Canadian Championship winners, the Whitecaps now carry a commanding three-goal aggregate lead into the return leg at ATCO Field on July 13.

The sides traded goals in the first half, as Vancouver forced an own goal just two minutes after kickoff, only to see Cavalry find a 45th-minute equalizer through Daan Klomp.

But Vancouver restored their lead for good in the 62nd minute after White's shot from inside the penalty area was blocked by a Cavalry defender, with Müller slotting home the loose ball from close range.

The Whitecaps struck again just two minutes later when Édier Ocampo's shot was saved at the end of a counterattack, but White was there to head home the rebound.

Rayan Elloumi capped the scoring in the 74th minute, punishing a Cavalry giveaway to give Vancouver command of the series.

Goals