New England Revolution unveil The ‘96 Kit

The New England Revolution have unveiled the ‘96 Kit as part of the 2025 adidas Archive Collection, which features 10 iconic MLS kits inspired by the league’s early years – reimagined for today with authentic designs, bold color palettes and legendary details.
Thirty years in the making, the jersey retains New England’s traditional look with bursts of patriotic colors at the top and red being the dominant visual.
The kit pays homage to days of Revolution past, with the club’s old wordmark strewn across the chest and players’ numbers featured on the front.