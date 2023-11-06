New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

An Eastern Conference Semifinal berth could await the Philadelphia Union (No. 4) Wednesday when they visit the New England Revolution (No. 5) in Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 series.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

Coming off a 3-1 home decision in Game 1, Philly can advance and eliminate New England from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs with another win. Meanwhile, a Revolution victory would force Game 3, set for Nov. 12 at Subaru Park.

Perhaps DP striker Gustavo Bou can stay red-hot, too. He's scored three goals in his last two games against Philadelphia.

As a bonus, New England might have captain Carles Gil from the opening whistle. The Spanish playmaker left Game 1 early with an apparent injury , but any long-term fears were eased days later when interim head coach Clint Peay revealed the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP was "fine," saying their No. 10 "just had a bit of a scare."

The Revolution are down but not out, considering they were nearly unbeatable at Gillette Stadium this season, going 12W-1L-4D in front of their home fans. They also showed as recently as Decision Day that they're capable of defeating the Union at home.

Speaking of dominant home sides, Philadelphia have the Conference Semifinals within reach after a solid Game 1 performance at Subaru Park, where they've lost only seven regular-season matches since 2019.

However, the Union have gone more than two months without winning on the road (3-1 victory over D.C. United in late August) and lost their Decision Day visit to Gillette Stadium.

Philadelphia will still like their chances of wrapping up the series in New England, even if center back Jakob Glesnes is likely out for the year due to a sports hernia.