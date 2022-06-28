New England Revolution sign Tommy McNamara to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The New England Revolution have signed midfielder Tommy McNamara to a two-year contract extension with an additional one-year club option through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.
McNamara is in his ninth MLS season and his third with the Revolution, having played in all but three games since arriving in New England via a trade with Houston Dynamo FC during the 2020 campaign.
“Tommy is an invaluable member of our team,” head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena said in a release. "He is an intelligent and dependable player who has shown versatility in playing all positions in our midfield. We are thrilled that Tommy will remain a member of our team for many years to come.”
McNamara has 19 goals and 26 assists in 192 MLS regular-season appearances, featuring for New England, Houston, New York City FC and now-defunct Chivas USA. He was a key part of the Revs’ Supporters’ Shield-winning campaign in 2021.
“I’m very happy to continue my career here in New England and look forward to building on the progress we have made as a team these past two years,” McNamara, 31, said. “I am excited to remain a part of the Revolution and look forward to great years ahead with the club.”
McNamara entered the league via the 2014 MLS SuperDraft after playing at both Brown University and Clemson University.