New England Revolution solve CA Independiente in Concacaf Champions Cup

The New England Revolution navigated a tricky 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup road fixture on Wednesday evening, earning a 1-0 win over Panamanian side CA Independiente to start their Caleb Porter era on the front foot.
In Leg 1 of their Round One series, New England's breakthrough arose via Tomás Chancalay at Estadio Universidad Latina – leaving them in pole position before Leg 2 back at Gillette Stadium on Feb. 29. The aggregate winner meets Costa Rican side Alajuelense in the Round of 16 come early March.
Chancalay's 54th-minute strike one-hopped over goalkeeper Eddie Roberts Chifundo, giving the Revs a lead they'd never relinquish. The sequence started with Nacho Gil's clipped-in ball to Giacomo Vrioni, whose flicked-on header was expertly finished at the near post.
At the back, goalkeeper Henrich Ravas marked his Revolution debut with a two-save shutout performance – a good omen before Saturday's MLS opener at D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Goals
- 54' - NE - Tomás Chancalay | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Results seldom come easily for MLS teams in Central America, and CA Independiente were no slouch. But New England got a deserved victory by holding nearly two-thirds possession and outshooting the hosts 21-10. All that was missing was another away goal.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Chancalay's strike was a moment of class around goal.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: In no-brainer fashion, New England permanently acquired Chancalay from Argentine side Racing Club this offseason. After 6g/0a in 11 matches last year, the DP winger is off to a roaring start.
Next Up
- NE: Saturday, Feb. 24 at D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass)