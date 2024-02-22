Matchday

New England Revolution solve CA Independiente in Concacaf Champions Cup

Revs vs. CAI REcap 1
MLSsoccer staff

The New England Revolution navigated a tricky 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup road fixture on Wednesday evening, earning a 1-0 win over Panamanian side CA Independiente to start their Caleb Porter era on the front foot.

In Leg 1 of their Round One series, New England's breakthrough arose via Tomás Chancalay at Estadio Universidad Latina – leaving them in pole position before Leg 2 back at Gillette Stadium on Feb. 29. The aggregate winner meets Costa Rican side Alajuelense in the Round of 16 come early March.

Chancalay's 54th-minute strike one-hopped over goalkeeper Eddie Roberts Chifundo, giving the Revs a lead they'd never relinquish. The sequence started with Nacho Gil's clipped-in ball to Giacomo Vrioni, whose flicked-on header was expertly finished at the near post.

At the back, goalkeeper Henrich Ravas marked his Revolution debut with a two-save shutout performance – a good omen before Saturday's MLS opener at D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Goals

  • 54' - NE - Tomás Chancalay | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Results seldom come easily for MLS teams in Central America, and CA Independiente were no slouch. But New England got a deserved victory by holding nearly two-thirds possession and outshooting the hosts 21-10. All that was missing was another away goal.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Chancalay's strike was a moment of class around goal.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: In no-brainer fashion, New England permanently acquired Chancalay from Argentine side Racing Club this offseason. After 6g/0a in 11 matches last year, the DP winger is off to a roaring start.

Next Up

  • NE: Saturday, Feb. 24 at D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass)
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Concacaf Champions Cup New England Revolution Matchday

Related Stories

Messi & Suarez assist as Inter Miami start 2024 with win over RSL
Liftoff! Inter Miami's Robert Taylor scores first goal of 2024 MLS season
MLS is Back! How to watch Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake tonight
More News
More News
Messi & Suarez assist as Inter Miami start 2024 with win over RSL

Messi & Suarez assist as Inter Miami start 2024 with win over RSL
Liftoff! Inter Miami's Robert Taylor scores first goal of 2024 MLS season

Liftoff! Inter Miami's Robert Taylor scores first goal of 2024 MLS season
MLS is Back! How to watch Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake tonight

MLS is Back! How to watch Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake tonight
LA Galaxy sign winger Joseph Paintsil from Genk
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign winger Joseph Paintsil from Genk
San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Jamar Ricketts
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Jamar Ricketts
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake | February 21, 2024
6:56

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake | February 21, 2024
Goal: D. Gómez vs. RSL, 83'
1:01

Goal: D. Gómez vs. RSL, 83'
Goal: R. Taylor vs. RSL, 39'
0:51

Goal: R. Taylor vs. RSL, 39'
WATCH: MLS Commissioner Don Garber talks 2024 season kickoff
3:53

WATCH: MLS Commissioner Don Garber talks 2024 season kickoff
More Video