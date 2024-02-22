New England Revolution solve CA Independiente in Concacaf Champions Cup

The New England Revolution navigated a tricky 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup road fixture on Wednesday evening, earning a 1-0 win over Panamanian side CA Independiente to start their Caleb Porter era on the front foot.

In Leg 1 of their Round One series, New England's breakthrough arose via Tomás Chancalay at Estadio Universidad Latina – leaving them in pole position before Leg 2 back at Gillette Stadium on Feb. 29. The aggregate winner meets Costa Rican side Alajuelense in the Round of 16 come early March.

Chancalay's 54th-minute strike one-hopped over goalkeeper Eddie Roberts Chifundo, giving the Revs a lead they'd never relinquish. The sequence started with Nacho Gil's clipped-in ball to Giacomo Vrioni, whose flicked-on header was expertly finished at the near post.