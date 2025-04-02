New England Revolution's Carles Gil wins Goal of the Matchday

New England Revolution star Carles Gil has garnered AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 6, earning 52.8% of the fan vote.
The Revs' captain was the catalyst in his side's first win of the season, scoring a curling free kick in the 28th minute that wrong-footed goalkeeper Carlos Coronel in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls.
2nd place, Evander (30.1%): The Brazilian added another golazo to his highlight reel with a long-distance free kick that keyed FC Cincinnati's 2-1 comeback win at Nashville SC.
3rd place, Artem Smolyakov (12%): LAFC's Ukrainian left back unleashed a powerful left-footed shot from long range in a 3-2 loss at San Diego FC.
4th place, Dániel Sallói (5.1%): The Hungarian winger took Shapi Suleymanov’s cross off his thigh before volleying it inside the far post in Sporting Kansas City’s 2-1 loss at FC Dallas.
