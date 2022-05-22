New England Revolution confident luck turning around after raining golazos in Cincy

After going unbeaten in their last five matches (3W 2D) and earning their first road win of the 2022 campaign thanks to a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium Saturday, head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena believes luck might be shifting back in their favor.

“Listen, games on the road are hard. We got a break tonight," Arena said. "We haven’t had a break all year, basically. And tonight we got a break getting a call at the end of the game. But, we scored in the last, I don’t know how many road games, we score at least two goals a game. Tonight we had three. So, we’re in a position to win games. We’ve made some mental errors, but the team generally has been very competitive on the road, just hasn’t been able to collect three points. Defensively, we’ve got to be better for sure.”