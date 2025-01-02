New England Revolution sign winger Luis Díaz

The New England Revolution have signed winger Luis Díaz , the club announced Thursday.

"As a green card holder available on a free transfer, who brings a winning pedigree and familiarity with Caleb [Porter], adding Luis to the club was an easy decision. We look forward to seeing him in a Revolution uniform in 2025."

"Luis Díaz is another important addition in this window as we continue to inject our offense with new, exciting players who have the skill set to be impactful in the final third," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.

The 26-year-old Costa Rican international is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026-27. He was a free agent after last playing for Costa Rican powerhouse Deportivo Saprissa.

This is Díaz's second MLS stint after a previous five-season stay (2019-23), predominantly with the Columbus Crew and briefly with the Colorado Rapids. He produced 6g/14a in 86 regular-season matches.

With Columbus, Díaz won MLS Cup 2020 and Campeones Cup 2021. Both titles came under now-Revolution head coach Caleb Porter.

In his native Costa Rica, Díaz has accumulated 7g/17a in 117 matches spanning Grecia, Herediano and Saprissa. He's played eight times for Los Ticos.

"Luis Díaz is an explosive player who will bring penetration to our attack. He adds a dynamic option that will give us depth and versatility to our roster," said Porter.

"Luis is another signing who has been a part of winning teams and is in his prime playing years. I’m glad to have him on the squad and look forward to his contributions."

Díaz is New England's second attacking addition this offseason after they acquired Ecuador international striker Leo Campana in a trade with Inter Miami CF.

The Revs are undergoing a squad refresh, looking to rebound from a 14th-place Eastern Conference finish. They were nine points below the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs cut-off.