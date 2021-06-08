Bruce Arena plays down rumors linking Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa to Europe

With rumors of potential transfers surfacing around two of the New England Revolution 's top players, head coach Bruce Arena has reportedly said that Tajon Buchanan and Adam Buksa aren't going anywhere .

Buchanan was the first Revs player in recent days to have his name linked to overseas suitors, with a report from TSN Sports relaying that the 22-year-old Canadian was on the radar of clubs in France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Buksa then became the second on Sunday, with a report from Polish reporter Tomasz Wlodarczyk claiming that Buksa has drawn interest from “major clubs in France", which was followed by additional reports from Spanish reporter Eugenio González Aguilera that Ligue 1 side AS Monaco has shown “serious interest” in the forward.