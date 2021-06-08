Transfer Tracker

Bruce Arena plays down rumors linking Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa to Europe

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

With rumors of potential transfers surfacing around two of the New England Revolution's top players, head coach Bruce Arena has reportedly said that Tajon Buchanan and Adam Buksa aren't going anywhere .

Buchanan was the first Revs player in recent days to have his name linked to overseas suitors, with a report from TSN Sports relaying that the 22-year-old Canadian was on the radar of clubs in France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Buksa then became the second on Sunday, with a report from Polish reporter Tomasz Wlodarczyk claiming that Buksa has drawn interest from “major clubs in France", which was followed by additional reports from Spanish reporter Eugenio González Aguilera that Ligue 1 side AS Monaco has shown “serious interest” in the forward.

If those rumors have legs, they won't be acted on in the short term, according to Rhode Island-based reporter Tommy Quinlan, who said on Monday that Arena has told him that the club isn't planning on making any player moves during the season.

That would seem to at least ensure neither player will be on the move before the end of the year as the Revs look to maintain their current perch atop the Eastern Conference. New England have shot out to a 5-1-2 start that leaves with them 17 points, with both Buchanan and Buksa playing key roles.

Buchanan has started six of the club's eight games, logging a goal and an assist while providing an all-around versatile skillset, while Buksa has managed four goals in 547 minutes across his six starts. The Polish striker has 10 MLS goals since joining the Revs prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Transfer Tracker New England Revolution Adam Buksa Tajon Buchanan

