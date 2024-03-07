Matchday

New England race to Champions Cup lead over Alajuelense

Andy Deossa

Wednesday night went about as perfect as it could for Caleb Porter and the New England Revolution.

A Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1 tilt against Costa Rican side LD Alajuelense at a rainy Gillette Stadium was expected to be a tough task, but the Revs made light work of it by cruising to a 4-0 rout.

The opening minutes were all in favor of the visitors as Henrich Ravas was forced to make a big save off a free kick in the 12th minute. Alajuelense controlled the tempo and possession early on, and it took the Revs 27 minutes to truly threaten goal.

But that attempt proved the beginning of an onslaught, as Nick Lima notched the opening tally moments later, cleanly one-timing a beautiful cross from DeJuan Jones after some excellent build-up play.

Right before halftime, they doubled up as Ian Harkes won the ball at midfield with a strong challenge and fed Nacho Gil in space, leading to a quick Tomás Chancalay strike. Chancalay added a second from the penalty spot in the 50th minute. 

The Revs were rolling on offense all night, and Esmir Bajraktarevic joined the party in the 55th minute to put an exclamation point on the victory. 

Leg 2 will be played on March 14 at Alajuelense's Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.

Goals

  • 28' - NE - Nick Lima | WATCH
  • 41' - NE - Tomás Chancalay | WATCH
  • 50' - NE - Tomás Chancalay | WATCH
  • 55' - NE - Esmir Bajraktarevic | WATCH

Next Up

  • NE: Saturday, March 9 at New England Revolution | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
  • LDA: Sunday, March 10 at Guanacasteca | 5 pm ET | Costa Rican Primera Divisíon Clausura
