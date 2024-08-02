St. Louis CITY acquire German defender Jannes Horn

Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired left back Jannes Horn on loan from 1. FC Nürnberg through June 2025, the club announced Friday.

Additionally, St. Louis have a purchase option through June 2026 with another option for the remainder of 2026. The club acquired a 2024 International Roster Slot from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

The 27-year-old defender, who arrives from Germany's 2. Bundesliga, helps reinforce a St. Louis backline that's allowed 46 goals this season (third-most in Western Conference).

“Jannes' versatility will be a good addition to the team,” said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. “He is an aggressive left back who is good with the ball that is beneficial in the way we play.His ability to also play at center back makes him dynamic and provides flexibility to our backline.”

Horn, a former German youth international, has made over 150 professional appearances. Aside from Nürnberg, he's also played for VfL Wolfsburg, 1. FC Köln, Hannover 96 and VfL Bochum.

Horn is St. Louis' fifth signing from abroad this summer, joining midfielder/defender Jake Girdwood-Reich and attackers Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert and Simon Becher.

At the Leagues Cup break, St. Louis are 13th in the Western Conference and 10 points off the final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

