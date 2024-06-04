Matchday

Netherlands vs. Canada: How to watch, stream international friendly

24-Friendlies-CANvNET
MLSsoccer staff

A new era for the Canadian men’s national team begins Thursday against the Netherlands, marking Jesse Marsch's managerial debut in the buildup to this summer's Copa América.

How to watch and stream

  • Canada: OneSoccer
  • USA: FOX Soccer Plus

When

  • Thursday, June 6 | 2:45 pm ET/11:45 am PT

Where

  • Feyenoord Stadium | Rotterdam, Netherlands

This is the first of two Europe-based friendlies for Canada, who visit France on June 9. Afterward, Les Rouges begin Copa América play on June 20 against Lionel Messi and Argentina at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Chile and Peru also await in Group A.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are preparing for this summer's UEFA Euro 2024. They're in Group D alongside Austria, France and Poland.

Canada

CanMNT fans get their first glimpse of Marsch, who brings 11 MLS players into the international arena.

That group includes a late call-up for Minnesota United FC striker Tani Oluwaseyi, who joins potential starters in Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and Colorado Rapids center back Moïse Bombito. Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg is also eyeing a bigger role.

Canada will face three top-10-ranked opponents this month, meeting the Dutch, France and Argentina.

Netherlands

Currently No. 7 in the FIFA Rankings, the Netherlands is Canada’s highest-ranked opponent since the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against Belgium.

Led by head coach Ronald Koeman, the Dutch have this friendly and a June 10 clash with Iceland before opening their Euro group stage on June 16. With recently-crowned Bundesliga champion Jeremie Frimpong down the right side and veteran attackers Denzel Dumfries, Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay leading the transition, the Netherlands won't make things easy on Canada.

The two sides have met just once, with the Dutch taking a 3-0 victory in 1994 in Toronto. Koeman was among the starting XI for the Oranje.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Canada Matchday

