Netherlands vs. Canada: How to watch, stream international friendly

A new era for the Canadian men’s national team begins Thursday against the Netherlands, marking Jesse Marsch's managerial debut in the buildup to this summer's Copa América.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are preparing for this summer's UEFA Euro 2024. They're in Group D alongside Austria, France and Poland.

This is the first of two Europe-based friendlies for Canada, who visit France on June 9. Afterward, Les Rouges begin Copa América play on June 20 against Lionel Messi and Argentina at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Chile and Peru also await in Group A.

Canada will face three top-10-ranked opponents this month, meeting the Dutch, France and Argentina.

CanMNT fans get their first glimpse of Marsch, who brings 11 MLS players into the international arena.

The @CANMNT_Official squad to take on Netherlands and France. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/a8YtbxOIGh

Currently No. 7 in the FIFA Rankings, the Netherlands is Canada’s highest-ranked opponent since the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against Belgium.

Led by head coach Ronald Koeman, the Dutch have this friendly and a June 10 clash with Iceland before opening their Euro group stage on June 16. With recently-crowned Bundesliga champion Jeremie Frimpong down the right side and veteran attackers Denzel Dumfries, Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay leading the transition, the Netherlands won't make things easy on Canada.