Nashville SC: What we learned from their 2024 season

There was always an expiration date on Nashville SC ’s original roster build. Sooner or later a team in a salary-capped league – i.e., a team that can’t just buy its way into a new era – that relies almost solely on veterans, and one that mostly doesn’t develop young players, was going to hit the wall.

It turns out that 12-game stretch was not an outlier. It was a taste of what was to come.

That moment, for Nashville, actually happened directly after last year’s Leagues Cup . They played great ball en route to the final before losing to Lionel Messi ’s Inter Miami in an epic PK shootout. They then won just twice more in their remaining 12 games, across both the regular-season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

One or two guys would see their levels drop a bit. One or two guys would miss more time via injury. And down the whole thing would crumble.

There are two things I really value in an MLS team (or in any team, really): aesthetically pleasing soccer and a commitment/ability to develop young players. So obviously I was never going to be the hugest Gary Smith fan.

But that doesn’t mean I can’t give the guy credit for a largely excellent tenure on the sideline in Nashville. They went from an expansion side with extremely low external expectations to four straight trips to the postseason, that wonderful Leagues Cup run, and a platform for Hany Mukhtar to become one of the very best players in the league (and an argument as one of the 10 best players in league history).

The soccer was almost all low-block-and-counter, which, yeah, I’ve got my gripes with. But by trading both possession and field position for space to attack into, the ‘Yotes were always able to get Hany out on the run, and getting Hany out on the run meant big chances for him and everyone around him. Meanwhile, defending deep was always a viable strategy because Nashville’s defenders were dominant in their own box. That made them unexpected xG differential darlings, year after year after year.

But Hany’s level dropped in 2024, and so did the level of the central defenders. They couldn't get out on the run, and they couldn’t defend in their box. They were no longer xG darlings; they were among the dregs.