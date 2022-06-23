Nashville SC surpass 23k season ticket members, launch waitlist for 2023

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Nashville SC fans smoke

© Nashville striker CJ Sapong takes in the atmosphere at GEODIS Park. (Devin L'Amoreaux)

Nashville SC have surpassed 23,000 season ticket memberships and sold out of their allotment of season tickets for the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.

The milestone comes as Nashville approach their second full month of playing at GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada. The new venue debuted May 1 and seats 30,000 fans.

Further, Nashville have opened a waitlist for those looking to become season ticket members for the 2023 MLS season.

“Everyone at Nashville Soccer Club has literally been blown away by the size of the support, energy and commitment that Nashville has shown to our team and particularly to our new home GEODIS Park,” club CEO Ian Ayre said in a release. “To reach the number we defined originally as our cap for season tickets in our first season in the stadium is truly outstanding.

“Twenty-three thousand puts us in the top group of MLS team season ticket memberships only behind teams like Atlanta United and the Seattle Sounders, all of whom play in shared stadiums with NFL teams. Another great example of Nashville competing at the highest level.”

Single-match tickets for Nashville SC games remain on sale through the 2022 season and can be purchased at NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Nashville joined MLS as an expansion team in 2020. This year, they’re chasing a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.

