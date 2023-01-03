Nashville SC sign former US youth international Tyler Freeman

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Nashville SC have signed forward Tyler Freeman through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, a former US youth international at the U-14, U-16 and U-17 levels, joins the Coyotes from D.C. United's USL Championship affiliate Loudon United FC, where he netted eight goals in 24 appearances last season.

Freeman also put in a 45-minute shift with the Black-and-Red against Flower City Union in the third round of the 2022 US Open Cup.

A product of the Sporting Kansas City Academy, Freeman became SKC's youngest-ever homegrown signing ahead of the 2019 season as a 15-year-old. During his time with the club, he played 35 games for Sporting Kansas City II.