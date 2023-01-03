Nashville SC sign former US youth international Tyler Freeman

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Nashville SC have signed forward Tyler Freeman through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.
The 19-year-old, a former US youth international at the U-14, U-16 and U-17 levels, joins the Coyotes from D.C. United's USL Championship affiliate Loudon United FC, where he netted eight goals in 24 appearances last season.
Freeman also put in a 45-minute shift with the Black-and-Red against Flower City Union in the third round of the 2022 US Open Cup.
A product of the Sporting Kansas City Academy, Freeman became SKC's youngest-ever homegrown signing ahead of the 2019 season as a 15-year-old. During his time with the club, he played 35 games for Sporting Kansas City II.
In addition to Freeman, Nashville's offseason acquisitions have so far included bringing in fellow forward Fafa Picault via a trade with the Houston Dynamo and completing the transfer of Jacob Shaffelburg from Toronto FC after he arrived on loan for the second half of the 2022 campaign. They also selected Joey Skinner in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas and signed defender Laurence Wyke.
